Rescued woman hopes to reunite with bearded hero

(WKRG) A Dadeville woman who survived being trapped inside her overturned car for at least twelve hours is searching for the bearded stranger who found her.

Kimberly Stephens broke nearly every major bone in her body when she crashed into a tree along Farmville Rd. in Auburn. The woods made it nearly impossible to see the crash from the road.

Stephens was trapped overnight before she says God sent her a miracle in the form of a bearded man.

“I remember at some point in time I gave up,” Stephens recalls. “There was nothing. No sound, no lights, just darkness. All of the sudden I heard somebody talking. I said ‘help’, and he said, ‘I think I hear somebody.’ Next thing I know a man is standing next to me with a long beard, long hair and overalls.”

It took Farmville volunteer firefighters and Auburn firefighters more than an hour to cut the vehicle away. After Stephens was freed from the vehicle, she was flown to UAB Hospital where she spent several days in the Intensive Care Unit.

Stephens hopes someone who knows the bearded hero will see this story and arrange for them to meet one day.