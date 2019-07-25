Rescue underway after man falls into a silo in South Carolina

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (CNN & CBS) – We are following breaking news of a rescue underway after a man falls into a silo at Cactus Family Farms.

Authorities say it happened early Thursday.

WATCH: Rescue underway after man falls into a silo on a farm. It happened in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

According to law enforcement, people were working and a man was engulfed by the silo sometime between 9 and 10 a.m.

There is one man confirmed by law enforcement to be inside, alive.

There have been no reports as to any injuries.