Republican Party speaks out against possibility of delaying November election

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump is facing a rare rebuke from the Republican Party for floating the possibility of delaying the November election. Republican officials from New Hampshire to Mississippi to Iowa quickly pushed back against Trump’s repeated suggestion on Thursday that it might be necessary to delay the November election because of the unfounded threat of voter fraud. He is not allowed, anyway, to delay the election without congressional approval. But there has been little conservative opposition to Trump’s broader push to raise questions about the legitimacy of the Nov. 3 election. And there was no indication that his latest bombshell has undermined his standing among the Republican elite.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories