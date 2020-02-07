Man shot and killed in Prichard, suspect on the run

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) – Prichard police say a man was shot and killed Friday morning. The person responsible for the crime has been identified but is on the run.



Police say George Earnest Paige III was shot and killed by Xavier Kiyoshi Davis. Police say the men got in an argument at a convenience store on Dunlap Circle and it ended in gunfire. Paige was transported to the hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries.

Xavier Kiyoshi Davis

Prichard Police are looking for Davis for questioning. If you know anything about this crime or know where Davis is please call Lt. Robert Martin at 251-331-0897 or email: r.martin@thecityofprichard.org

ORIGINAL STORY

Mobile Ala. (WKRG) — Reports of shots fired near a convenience store at the 700 block of Dunlap Circle across the street from Annie’s kitchen.

This story is developing.

