Reports of shaking in NW Fla. after 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Carribean

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The U.S. Geological Survey received two reports of shaking in Northwest Florida after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake happened between Cuba and Jamaica Tuesday.

One report came from Fort Walton Beach and another in Tallahassee. The shaking was reported as Level 2, which is considered weak shaking.

The quake was centered 139 kilometers (86 miles) northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 140 kilometers (87 miles) west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba. It hit at 2:10 p.m. (1910 GMT) and the epicenter was a relatively shallow 10 kilometers (6 miles) beneath the surface.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or heavy damage.

