Reports of shaking in NW Fla. after 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Carribean

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The U.S. Geological Survey received two reports of shaking in Northwest Florida after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake happened between Cuba and Jamaica Tuesday.

One report came from Fort Walton Beach and another in Tallahassee. The shaking was reported as Level 2, which is considered weak shaking.

The quake was centered 139 kilometers (86 miles) northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 140 kilometers (87 miles) west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba. It hit at 2:10 p.m. (1910 GMT) and the epicenter was a relatively shallow 10 kilometers (6 miles) beneath the surface.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or heavy damage.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories