UPDATE: No downed helicopter in Pascagoula River

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — UPDATE (8:11 p.m.): According to WLOX, officials have determined there was no downed helicopter in the Pascagoula River.

The Jackson County Emergency Operations Center said the cause of the blaze north of Interstate 10 was a marsh fire.

Original story

According to WLOX, a helicopter has gone down in the Pascagoula River in Jackson County, Miss.

Details are limited, but at this time the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Operations Center are gathering as many rescue boats to respond to the scene north of Interstate 10. The exact location is unknown.

