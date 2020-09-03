Report: Pensacola cleared to take down Confederate monument

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to a report by Bloomberg Law, a judge has quashed the efforts of a group trying to stop the removal of Pensacola’s Confederate statue. The report says “failed to show any legally protected interest in what they called a safe removal plan, Judge M. Casey Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida said in a Wednesday decision to dismiss their lawsuit and dissolve a temporary restraining order.”

Ladies Memorial Association Inc. and other groups asked for a restraining order to stop the “destruction” of the monument.

The Pensacola City Council voted earlier this year to remove the Confederate statue at Lee Square in downtown Pensacola.

The council voted 6 to 1 to remove the monument and relocate it to a different site.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson and city staff will decide where it will end up. A few options that have been discussed are relocating the monument to the St. John’s Cemetery in Pensacola or donating it to the UWF Historic Trust.

Council discussed a timeline of 30 to 90 days to remove and relocate the monument. The city will now work on securing a contractor that can safely and respectfully move the monument to its new location.

The council also voted Tuesday night to rename Lee Square back to its original name, Florida Square.

Several protesters — both for and against removing the monument — assembled outside of city hall during the meeting.

Few remained outside city hall when the vote occurred. Those who were in favor of the removal could be heard cheering.

