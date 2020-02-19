Report: Former daycare worker caught on camera abusing child

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A former daycare worker was caught on camera abusing a small child.

According to the arrest report, the incident happened at Kid’s Discovery Learning Center in Milton on Oct. 22, 2019. Haley Goodman, 18, was caught on video holding the child down by the head, holding a blanket over the child’s face and throwing the child onto a mat in an attempt to get the child to nap.

Another video from Oct. 23, 2019, shows Goodman covering a child’s head with a blanket and pushing the child’s head into a mat in an attempt to get the child to take a nap.

The videos sparked an investigation by the Department of Children and Families. Goodman was terminated from the Kid’s Discovery Learning Center on Oct. 23, 2019, due to the active investigation from the DCF.

Goodman has been charged with battery.

