Report: Emirates pilots unaware engines idle in 2016 crash

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – An investigative report has found that the pilots of an Emirates flight that crashed in 2016 and caught fire in Dubai failed to realize the engines of their Boeing 777 remained idle as they tried to take off from a failed landing attempt.

Without power from the engines to lift the plane, Flight EK521 coming from Thiruvananthapuram, India, was doomed to crash on the runway at Dubai International Airport on Aug. 3, 2016.

While the 300 passengers and crew onboard the plane escaped with their lives, a subsequent explosion that engulfed the aircraft in flames killed a firefighter on the ground.

