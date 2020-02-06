MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fla. Rep. Matt Gaetz is filing an ethics complaint against Nancy Pelosi for destroying Trump’s State of the Union speech Tuesday.
Gaetz made the announcement on Twitter, saying her conduct was beneath the dignity of the House and a potential violation of law. He added that “nobody is above the law, she must be held accountable.”
LATEST STORIES
- Watch: Kansas City turns out to celebrate first Super Bowl win in 50 years
- A dog’s love has far-reaching effects on humans
- Who can resist these pups?
- Fla. Rep. Matt Gaetz filing ethics complaint against Pelosi for destroying SOTU speech
- 107-year-old Florida man still living life to the fullest with fiance and drivers license