MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) — Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) will hold a town hall meeting in Magnolia Springs at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 8.

The town hall will be held at the Magnolia Springs Town Office at 12191 Magnolia Springs Highway. The meeting is open to the public and free to attend.

More information can be found at Byrne.House.Gov/TownHalls.