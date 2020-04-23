Reopening Fla. theme parks likely a long process with limited crowds

FILE – In this Monday, March 16, 2020, file photo, the road to the entrance of Walt Disney World has few cars, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Two more unions have reached agreements with Walt Disney World over furloughs caused by the theme park resort’s closure during the new coronavirus outbreak. The agreements reached late Friday, April 10, apply to security guards and workers involved in facilities and operations. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Reopening Florida’s theme parks is expected to be a long process fraught with logistical and public health considerations amid the coronavirus outbreak. That’s according to a key industry executive who is telling a state task force charged with reopening the state for business that parks will likely reopen with small, limited crowds.

Around 85 million people visited theme parks in Orlando and Tampa in 2018, and the industry is an important economic engine for Florida’s economy. Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking the task force to come up with recommendations on getting the state ready to reopen for business amid closures prompted by the outbreak.

LATEST STORIES: