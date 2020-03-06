Remarkable Woman Winner: Sarah Henkel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sarah Henkel of Lillian, Alabama has been chosen out of four Remarkable Winner Finalists to fly to New York to participate in the Mel Robbins Show.

Henkel is a retired teacher of 30 years, library president, and devoted mother and wife. She says being chosen as a finalist in Nexstar’s Remarkable Women contest has been a very humbling experience.

