Regulators uphold Alabama Power’s fees on solar, OK increase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Public Service Commission is upholding Alabama Power’s charges on homeowners who use solar panels to produce some of their own electricity.
The three commissioners voted Tuesday to dismiss a challenge by environmental groups arguing the fees were excessive.
Environmental groups argued the fees devour most of a homeowner’s savings from using solar panels and discourages use of solar.
Alabama Power charges a $5-per-kilowatt fee, based on the capacity of the home system, on people who generate part of their own electricity.
Commissioners Tuesday also approved an increase to $5.41, amounting to a roughly $27 monthly fee on a typical 5-kilowatt system.
