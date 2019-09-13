Registration extended for Baldwin County singing competition at National Shrimp Festival

by: Blake Brown

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – High school students in Baldwin County have the opportunity to represent their school and earn cash at this year’s National Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores. One contestant from each high school across the county will be chosen to compete.

City schools, virtual schools, homeschool and past winners are all eligible. Contestants must be currently enrolled in the 9th-12th grades.

The deadline for registering has been extended, but the open slots won’t last long.

Visit the National Shrimp Festival website for more information.

