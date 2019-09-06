Registered sex offender charged with sexual abuse

Gulf Shores(WKRG) — A registered sex offender from Etowah County is in the Baldwin County jail charged with burglary, sexual abuse, harassment and public intoxication.

Police say 29- year-old Gary Kell from Glencoe, AL was staying at a condo in Gulf Shores and had an argument with a woman in the condo and ran out of the condo to a beach house across the street. A lady in bed woke up to find Kell kneeling over her, pinning her to the bed. She screamed, and Kell allegedly ran out of the house.

Kell was in Gulf Shores on a company retreat staying at Seaoats Condos. On Sept. 3rd, just after 7:00 pm, an officer on patrol was flagged down in the 1800 block of West Beach Blvd. Kell was walking down the street and the people told him, “that man was just in our house.” The Officer detained him. Police say he was drunk.