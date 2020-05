ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) Red snapper season got underway Friday morning in Alabama and Mississippi.

The Alabama season begins May 22 and ends July 19. Anglers can fish Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday during the season, according to rules from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The daily bag limit in Alabama is two red snappers per person, per day, with a minimum size limit of 16 inches.

Mississippi’s red snapper rules allow anglers to fish seven days a week.