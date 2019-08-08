Red Cross wrapping up week of blood drives

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) Thursday until 3 o’clock blood donations are being taken at the Masonic Lodge in Foley at 404 North Cypress Street near the Foley Senior Center as part of the Red Cross/Bebo’s annual blood drive.

They were originally scheduled to be at Walmart but had some transportation issues and had to change locations.

This area has always been a very giving community when it comes to the Red Cross and they are hoping Thursday will be no different.

Earlier this week they were at the Foley Civic Center, then in Daphne and Gulf Shores. So far, they have collected 155 pints.

Red Cross officials say they are in need of all types of blood. Hospitals are running low on their supply of blood and it’s a simple and quick process to give, only taking about 30 to 45 minutes of your time.