Red Cross needs blood donors amid Coronavirus Crisis

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

The Red Cross, says more than ever, they are in need of blood donations due to the Coronavirus crisis.

As concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, rise in the U.S., the American Red Cross is urging healthy, eligible individuals to give blood or platelets now to help prevent blood shortages that could result from lower donor participation. American Red Cross

The Red Cross urges everyone to make an appointment to donate blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed right now.

The Red Cross stresses that they “only collect blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation.”