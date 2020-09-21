Red Cross distributing hot meals in Pensacola starting Tuesday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The American Red Cross will be distributing free hot meals around 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. (based on need) at Bayview Senior Center starting Tuesday, Sept. 22. Bayview Senior Center is located at 2000 E. Lloyd St. in Pensacola.

Meal distribution will continue each weekday for lunch and dinner as long as there is demand.

This will be a walk-up food site, with meals available to-go only.

LATEST STORIES