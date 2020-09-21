PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The American Red Cross will be distributing free hot meals around 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. (based on need) at Bayview Senior Center starting Tuesday, Sept. 22. Bayview Senior Center is located at 2000 E. Lloyd St. in Pensacola.
Meal distribution will continue each weekday for lunch and dinner as long as there is demand.
This will be a walk-up food site, with meals available to-go only.
LATEST STORIES
- Baldwin County students head back to school Sept. 30, maybe
- Lowe’s Mobile passes out free cleaning supplies to long lines of cars
- Red Cross distributing hot meals in Pensacola starting Tuesday
- Locals design and sell shirts to benefit Hurricane Sally relief
- Mike Hubbard’s attorney files motion to revise his prison sentence