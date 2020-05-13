Red Cross: African American blood donors critically needed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The American Red Cross says they have a critical need for African American blood donors to help battle sickle cell disease.

The Red Cross says since mid-March, the number of African Americans donating blood with the Red Cross has dropped by more than half due to COVID-19.

Studies show many patients, like those with sickle cell disease, have rare blood types that are unique to certain races and ethnicities. Those of African or Latino descent make up the majority of sickle cell disease patients.

HOW TO DONATE:

Make an appointment Download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming donation dates:

Mobile , AL 5/15/2020: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue 5/16/2020: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue 5/17/2020: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

, Wiggins , MS 5/17/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Parish Wiggins, 1026 East Central Avenue

, Mobile , AL 5/18/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

, Gulfport, MS 5/18/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gulf Coast Event Center, 9475 US 49

Mobile, AL 5/19/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

Gulfport, MS 5/19/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 11322 W. Taylor Rd.

Biloxi, MS 5/20/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church-, 8343 Woolmarket Road

Silverhill, AL 5/21/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Silverhill, 15898 Silverhill Avenue

Mobile, AL 5/21/2020: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue 5/22/2020: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue 5/23/2020: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue 5/24/2020: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue 5/25/2020: 8 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue 5/26/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue

Monroeville, AL 5/26/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1178 South Highway Bypass

Biloxi, MS 5/26/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd

Mobile, AL 5/28/2020: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue 5/29/2020: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue 5/30/2020: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue 5/31/2020: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Mobile Blood Donation Center, 35 North Sage Avenue



