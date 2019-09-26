Recent drought affecting Alabama Power and lake levels

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The lack of rain and heat this summer has caused concern for Alabama Power and lake levels.

In a press release by the company, a recent drought report shows 80% of the state is abnormally dry for this time of year. 30% of the state is listed as moderate drought or worse.

“Despite an extremely wet winter season, the dry conditions that have developed are now negatively affecting the flows in rivers and streams that feed Alabama Power’s reservoirs. Along with the belownormal rainfall, heat and evaporation are also having an impact.” Herbie Johnson, Alabama Power Hydro General Manager.

Alabama Power monitors lake levels to ensure a safe environment for recreation and wildlife. The hydroelectric dams also provide a renewable energy source to towns all over the state. With the absence of rain, the company is now releasing the lowest amount of water allowed by federal licensing from the reservoirs.

Alabama Power expects the following lakes to be below normal levels if we do not get rainfall:

Weiss

Henry

Logan Martin

Martin

Smith Lake on the Black Warrior River

More information about Alabama Power Lakes

Our hydroelectric plants provide about 6 percent of the company’s power generation. These dams impound more than 157,000 acres of water and provide more than 3,500 miles of shoreline for the use and enjoyment of the public. Largely because of its existing hydro generation, the state of Alabama is ranked sixth in the nation for renewable energy capacity, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Alabama Power

As of September 24, Shelby County is the only area listed in an extreme drought.