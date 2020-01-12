Recap of the weather event on Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Yesterday we saw a line of strong to severe thunderstorm that trailed across the South. It was a system of many traits that left behind snow in Oklahoma and a few tornadoes across the deep south. This weather event claimed the lives of 10 people.

Thankfully, we did not see any tornadoes but we did experience a few severe thunderstorms. We saw multiple damage reports across our neck of the woods with a few road blockages and power outages. There was a teenager struck by lightning in Milton and is expected to be OK.

Why didn’t we see any tornadoes? All of the ingredients were there in our atmosphere that had the capability of producing a tornado, but it wasn’t the right balance. The mid-level winds were almost too strong and the line was moving too quickly for there to be enough time for a thunderstorm to output any tornadoes. Meteorologist Caroline Carithers will be meeting with NWS Mobile to break down more of what we saw yesterday.

