Rare yellow cardinal spotted in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A rare yellow cardinal was spotted in Spanish Fort over the weekend. Chase Bitowf saw the yellow bird his trail camera.







“I communicated with the Alabama Wildlife and Fisheries Division Facebook Page and they confirmed it,” Bitowf said.

The yellow cardinal is a rare genetic mutation, according to Auburn University ornithologist, Dr. Geoffrey Hill. Hill says the DNA stopped production of the red pigment, therefore, the birds are yellow. He says it’s much like a person with Albinism, where pink skin tones are eliminated.

“All animals carry a DNA code, and all animals have mutations. Certain mutations have a dramatic effect on what the organism will look like. This shows that nature is not static. It is a work in progress and is changing,” Hill said.

Another yellow cardinal was spotted in Mobile County last March.

People near Birmingham also had a one-in-a-million sighting last year near Alabaster. Here is a link to a news story about that sighting.

There is even a Facebook page dedicated to the Yellow Cardinal. Find a link here. There are some gorgeous photos of the bird, taken by Wildlife Photographer, Jeremy Black.

LATEST STORIES