Rainy and chilly start

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

We start off cold and rainy this morning with temperatures starting in the 40’s and widespread rain showers moving through our neighborhood.

Throughout the day, the rain will become a little more scattered in nature and will eventually be more focused at the coastline before moving out this evening. Even if the rain stops, the clouds will stick around keeping our temps cool. Highs today will struggle to make it into the lower 50’s.

Tonight, the rain will clear and temperatures will cool into the 30’s for most as the north wind returns and brings in colder and drier air. Our northern communities will drop to near freezing with our coastal areas staying in the 40’s.

Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday with temps below average in the 50’s. A few coastal showers are possible Friday before we clear out and cool off again for the weekend. Lows Saturday and Sunday mornings will be in the 20’s again with highs in the 50’s. A chilly stretch!