Rain still continues in wake of Ida, drier weather coming soon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast!

We saw several tornado warnings starting around 3:00 AM this morning that latest almost 12 hours mostly continuously through early this afternoon. The tornado risk will continue to decrease this evening.

Rain bands will continue to rotate through our area through this evening and the overnight hours bringing heavy rain, possible flash flooding, gusty winds, and isolated spin up tornadoes.

For your Tuesday, we start with a couple more rain bands moving through our area for the first half of the day. These will bring a wind, rain and isolated tornado threat around through around midday tomorrow. After lunch, we are going to dry out quickly and the threats will gradually diminish as this happens.

We do keep hit or miss showers and storms around Wednesday with highs in near 90 degrees. Starting Thursday, a boundary looks to move through our area ushering in drier air. We are looking at highs in the upper 80’s still, but dewpoints will drop from the mid-to-upper 70’s into the mid-to-upper 60’s. This will be a nice break complete with sunshine Thursday through Sunday and very little rain chance. We bring back summertime Monday with afternoon rain chances, higher humidity, and temperatures in the lower 90’s.