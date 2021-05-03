Rain delays Highway 31 paving project this week in Spanish Fort

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
rain drops_1547672609761.jpg.jpg

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Construction continues on the Highway 31 widening project through Spanish Fort, but weather continues to create problems for getting the work completed. Paving was scheduled to take place Monday night and Tuesday night at Highway 31 and Highway 181, but rain in the forecast has shifted those plans slightly this week.

Crews will now be performing that work on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The 4-lane project should wrap up this year, with alternating lane closures taking place in the coming months for additional work in the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories