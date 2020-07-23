Rain chances staying high to wrap up the week, Tracking Gonzalo & Gulf System

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered downpours have been passing through the region today. Rain chances will stay high again for Friday.

Deep, tropical moisture has spread over the region thanks to Tropical Depression Eight in the Gulf of Mexico. This has led to a healthy coverage of showers and storms. Rain chances will run a little lower this evening and into the overnight period. Temperatures will hold in the 70s. A few more showers and storms will develop along the coast at sunrise Friday.

Moisture levels remain high for Friday. It will be another day where your umbrella will get a bit of a workout. We anticipate a 70% chance of widely scattered showers and storms. Some locally heavy downpours will be possible. Highs will be kept below average in the upper 80s. The chance for storm will run slightly lower for the weekend with highs around 90.

Next week is looking unsettled. A cold front will move into the southeast stopping in northern Alabama. This will allow moisture to pool over the Gulf Coast. Scattered storms are looking likely next week. Some locally heavy rain will be possible.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Eight continues to move west-northwest through the western Gulf of Mexico. The system will likely make a landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast late Friday bringing that part of the region around 6-8” of rain.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo continue moving west in the Central Atlantic. The storm is forecast to become a hurricane before approaching the Leeward Islands. The system will likely encounter more hostile conditions in the Caribbean Sea this weekend leading to a weakening trend.