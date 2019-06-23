Radio Field Day practices for disasters

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of ham radio operators are spending the weekend in Saraland testing their gear and seeing who else they can make contact with if disaster strikes. The annual Field Day started Saturday afternoon at the Saraland Kali Oka Club House and wraps up this afternoon at 1 pm.

In times of a catastrophic disaster or crisis, ham radio operators can share vital information through their network. The club set up shop in Saraland to rehearse and communicate with other amateur radio operators around the country and world for 24 hours. They set up and test their emergency capabilities in the event of a major storm or catastrophe.