MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Stunning weather has settled into the Gulf Coast. Despite a slim weekend rain chance, I would recommend keeping any outdoor plans you may have.

High pressure remains in control through Friday evening over the Gulf Coast. This will set up a quiet and comfortable evening for the region. A few high clouds will stick around with light winds. We will likely see a few more clouds stream into the region after midnight. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A few showers will be possible mainly along coastal communities through the first half of the day Saturday. For the rest of the region, we anticipate a mix of clouds and sun. Don’t let that rain chance cancel any plan you may have. Highs will climb to seasonable levels topping off in the middle 70s. Sunny weather is back in for Sunday.

Our next big weather system arrives Tuesday. This next system will bring a chance for strong and severe storms to the region. The exact timing and hazards are still uncertain. We will continue to monitor this developing situation.