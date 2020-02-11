Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Peter files for divorce

LONDON (AP) – Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn are divorcing after 12 years of marriage. The couple said in a statement Tuesday that the divorce was sad but amicable. They plan to share custody of their 9-year-old and 7-year-old daughters, Savannah and Isla. The 42-year-old Phillips is the son of Princess Anne and will be the first of the queen’s eight grandchildren to divorce. He married Canadian management consultant Autumn Kelly at Windsor Castle in 2008. Announcement of their separation comes after a tumultuous few months for Britain’s royal family. Last month, another of the queen’s grandsons, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan quit their royal duties.
