Quarantined church members: ‘We would never want to put anyone at risk’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local church group quarantined for COVID-19 in Bethlehem wants to reassure the community they are taking every precaution to keep from spreading the virus.

The group tested negative for the virus, but the members have quarantined themselves as an added safety precaution.

Seven of the members of 3Circle Church are together at one site that is away from any other people, including their children. One couple has decided to quarantine at their home with their children.

“This means that their children are also quarantined with them, and cannot leave their home until the designated time is completed. To be clear, the children with the quarantined parents are now ALSO quarantined,” said Chris Bell, lead pastor of 3Circle Church.

Bell released the following statement on Facebook Wednesday:

“First, let me thank all of you for the incredible outpouring of prayer, encouragement, and support you have given us. We deeply love our communities, and have committed our lives and ministries to the flourishing of the people of this area. We give all glory to our great God for making a way for us to return safely to the U.S. Many people from several organizations, embassies, and countries were involved, and we are forever grateful.

We also understand the concerns and fears that we are all experiencing, due to the current Coronavirus situation. This is why we want to give you what is, hopefully, helpful and reassuring information about our situation.

First, we were fully tested and cleared by both the Israeli and Palestinian Health Authorities. This had to be done in order for us to cross Israeli borders and come home. When our flight arrived, all thirteen of us went straight to four different quarantine locations. We have had zero personal contact with people outside of the quarantine locations, and will not until our medically designated time is completed, according to CDC guidelines. This timeline, according to the CDC, begins at the last potential exposure.

Seven of our group are together at one site that is away from any other people. We all have children at home, and we have not seen our kids. Two couples who do not have children immediately went to their own homes, as quarantine sites, where they will complete their medically designated time. The last couple, along with input from our medical advisor, decided to quarantine at their home, with their children. This means that their children are also quarantined with them, and cannot leave their home until the designated time is completed. To be clear, the children with the quarantined parents are now ALSO quarantined.

Most of you know many of us. We live our lives among you as fellow parents, friends, and citizens. We love this place we call home. We would never want to put anyone at risk, or cause any of you to be concerned. This is why we are completely following the government guidelines on this situation. Even though we were tested and cleared late into the incubation period of this virus, we want to do everything we can to ensure that this is done responsibly. We talked to government officials and health officials as we made this plan. A board-certified medical doctor is directing, observing, and helping us through this process. All thirteen of our team remain completely free of symptoms. We are grateful for this, but we will fully complete this process.

If you see our children in the community or at school, you can now be assured they have had no contact with us, whatsoever; and they will not until we have completed this process, and have been fully cleared. Also, you can be sure that none of our team in quarantine will have any contact with anyone, at all, until this is done.

Again, thank you for your support and prayers. And please join us in praying for people across the world being impacted by this situation.”

