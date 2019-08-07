Push for a constitutional amendment to stop tolling of Mobile Bay Bridge project

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) Orange Beach businessman Dean Young is pushing state leaders to let the people of Alabama vote on whether to toll the Mobile Bay Bridge project.

Young says he has written a constitutional amendment and is searching for sponsorship in the house and senate so it can be introduced in the next session of the legislature in the Spring.

If passed it would put a referendum on the ballot in November 2020 for a statewide vote.

Young says this isn’t just a Baldwin and Mobile County issue, it is statewide.