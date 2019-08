SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Workers at the Baldwin County Animal Shelter arrived to work Monday morning to find a surprise outside their gates.

The shelter posted on Facebook that someone left puppies in front of the facility. They were in a cage.

These puppies were at our front gate this morning. To the owner of these puppies: if you come see us, we will help you get their mama spayed so that you don’t have anymore unwanted litters! Posted by Baldwin County Animal Shelter on Monday, August 26, 2019

