Pubs, haircuts, gyms must wait as UK lifts lockdown slowly

In this Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a vial of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, during a visit to Barnet FC's ground at the Hive, which is being used as a coronavirus vaccination centre, in London. Johnson plans to appeal to leaders of the world's richest nations to unite in a "colossal mission'' to get COVID-19 vaccines to every country and to lead a sustainable recovery from the pandemic. That's according to remarks his office released in advance of a virtual meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

LONDON (AP) – U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is setting out a road map for lifting one of Europe’s strictest national lockdowns – but millions of Britons longing for a haircut or an evening out still face a long wait. Johnson is announcing plans Monday to ease restrictions in increments, starting by reopening schools in England on March 8.

People will be allowed to meet one friend or relative for a chat or picnic outdoors beginning that same day. Three weeks later, people will be able to meet outdoors in groups of up to six outdoors. But restaurants, pubs, gyms and hairdressers are likely to remain closed until at least April.

