Publix, Walmart to install plastic shields at checkouts

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) – Grocery stores across the U.S. are installing protective plastic shields at checkouts to help keep cashiers and shoppers from infecting one another with the coronavirus.

The see-through barriers are going up this week at supermarket chains including Stop & Shop, Giant Eagle, Kroger, Walmart and Publix. Grocers say they’re trying to protect employees and consumers, since bagging and paying for food takes place well within the minimum 6-foot distance public health experts are urging people to maintain.

Some grocery stores in France also installed similar barriers last week when that country went into lockdown.