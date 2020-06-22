Publix issues recall for some salads

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - In America’s oldest city, anguish over a monument memorializing Confederate soldiers will come to a head Monday. That's when St. Augustine commissioners decide if they will authorize the removal of a structure from its historic central plaza. The memorial memorializes dozens of the city’s sons who died fighting for the Confederacy during the Civil War. The memorial has stood at the city's historic Plaza de la Constitucion since 1879. Those who want it removed see it as disrespectful to the descendants of slavery. But those who want to keep it, say it's a remembrance of the area's fallen sons.

