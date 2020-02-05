Public invited to Mobile Mardi Gras tree lighting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The good times are rolling in downtown Mobile with the official lighting of the tree Thursday night. The Christmas tree downtown has been transitioned into a Mardi Gras tree with purple and gold decorations.

The public is invited to the official lighting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Mardi Gras Park.

You can learn about the tree here.

