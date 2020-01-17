Public invited to attend burial of homeless Florida veteran

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A homeless veteran without family is being buried with full honors Friday afternoon at a Jacksonville cemetery and police are asking the public to attend.

John Meade Jr. served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968 before he was honorably discharged, according to the St. Augustine Police Department’s Outreach Team, which had been working to find out more information about his life.

Meade was remembered as a “unique soul” who “connected with everyone he met.”

Police said Meade has no family attending the service, so they’re inviting the public to come to his service in Jacksonville.

“Due to the Outreach Team’s determination, Meade will have a full honors burial at the Jacksonville National Cemetery,” police said on Facebook.

According to the post, Meade’s services will be on Friday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road in Jacksonville.

LATEST STORIES: