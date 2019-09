DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – If you live in Daphne changes could soon be on the way for trash service. We’re told the city is looking to bid out trash service.

A public hearing has been scheduled for October 7th. You’re invited to speak on the current system and offer any changes you feel need to take place with solid waste and recycling.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Daphne City Hall.