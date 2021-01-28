Public health hosts final day of Daphne vaccine clinic, few hundred appointments available for eligible people

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health hosted their final vaccine clinic at the Daphne Civic Center on Thursday.

At the start of the day, there were still a few hundred appointments left for eligible people to sign-up to get vaccinated.

Eligible people include those 75 and older, first responders, and health care workers.

Thursday was the last clinic in Daphne. Next week, the clinic will be at OWA in Foley.

Officials tell WKRG News 5 that COVID-19 vaccinations will take place in the parking lot at OWA and will be a drive-thru system.

The clinics will be held Feb. 2 and Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The format will be the same as the clinic in Daphne, meaning vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Those eligible for the shot are health care workers, law enforcement officers, and people 75-years-old and older.