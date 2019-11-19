PSC student artwork to be on display at the National Museum of Naval Aviation

Pensacola State College issued the following press release on student art being displayed on board NAS Pensacola:

The works of nine Pensacola State College graphic design students will be on display starting Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the National Naval Aviation Museum at NAS Pensacola.

The exhibition, “50th Anniversary of the First Step,” is the final body of work for the graduating students and pays homage to the Apollo 11 mission, the crew and Neil Armstrong’s 1969 first step on the surface of the moon. An opening reception is set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the museum.

“The exhibition exemplifies the creative interpretation of the moon landing through color, fabrication, typography, photography and graphic design,” said Mark Hopkins, the College’s graphic design exhibition coordinator.

The works of the Marjan Mazza Bachelor of Applied Science in Business and Management, Graphic Design Management Concentration students ─ Devin Bonner, Daniel Boyett, Kristian Breeze, Megan Celis, Daniela De Castro, Karli Kimmons, Frederick Lane, Darwin Martinez and Lam Nguyen – will be on display at the museum through January 2020.

The exhibition – themed differently each year ─ is an annual project. Graduating Pensacola State students have exhibited their artwork at the museum since 2014, explained Hopkins, a veteran who served 20 years in the U.S. Navy and the Naval Aviation Museum’s former art director.

Open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m., admission is free to the museum located at 1750 Radford Blvd, Pensacola. To access the museum, the general public must enter at the NAS Pensacola Back Gate at 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway.