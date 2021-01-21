Proud Boy organizer arrested in Florida over riot at Capitol

Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march across the Hawthorne Bridge during an “End Domestic Terrorism” rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. The group includes organizer Joe Biggs, in green hat, and Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio, holding megaphone. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say an organizer of the Proud Boys far-right extremist group has been arrested on charges of taking part in the siege of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Thirty-seven-year-old Joseph Biggs was arrested Wednesday in central Florida. According to an arrest affidavit, Biggs was part of a crowd on Jan. 6 that overwhelmed Capitol Police officers who were manning a metal barrier on the steps of the Capitol. The mob then entered the building as lawmakers were certifying President Joe Biden’s election win.

Biggs had organized a 2019 rally in Portland, Oregon, in which more than 1,000 far-right protesters and anti-fascist counter-demonstrators faced off. It’s unclear whether Biggs has an attorney.

