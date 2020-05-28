WATCH: Protesters stop LA freeway traffic, smash patrol car windows

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Hundreds of people protesting the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis have blocked a Los Angeles freeway, damaging California Highway Patrol cars and possibly injuring a demonstrator.

The demonstration by Black Lives Matter-LA and others began peacefully downtown Wednesday afternoon but then some protesters moved onto U.S. 101. An arriving CHP car was surrounded and took off with some demonstrators on the hood after a window was smashed. One man jumped off and lay on the ground before he was taken away by paramedics. The window of a second CHP car also was shattered.

No arrests were made.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said officer Derek Chauvin should be charged in the death of George Floyd.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories