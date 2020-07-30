Protester says he’s getting mixed messages over release of Mobile Police’s policies and procedures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police plan on releasing their policies and procedures no later than close of business on Friday, July 31. This comes after protesters stood outside Government Plaza on Tuesday demanding answers.

According to Mobile Police, the handbook in question is more than 800 pages long. When WKRG News 5 sat down with Chief Lawrence Battiste, he told us it could come out as soon as Thursday, July 30, but one protester says the deadline was on Wednesday.

Antonio Moore said, “I sent him a text message asking him where would I be able to obtain a copy of this policy that we asked for.”

Moore sent WKRG News 5 a picture of his conversation with Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber, which shows when police say their policies and procedures will be released.

When it was not released on time, WKRG News 5 went to Chief Battiste for answers. Chief Battiste said, “We have to read every word in it because again if it involves our tactics, our operational plans, we don’t want to release that information to the general public.”

The chief thinks the protester who contacted WKRG News 5 has a personal reason for pushing for information.

Chief Battiste said, “Well, let me speak to the idea that Mr. Antonio Moore, who happens to be the protester that’s complaining, but for the fact that Mr. Moore could not pass the rigorous standards of the Mobile Police Department, he’d be on a different side of this issue.”

We asked Moore about this. He said, “For him to make the remark that if I had been a police officer, I would see it differently. It’s not about seeing differently, see that’s the problem we have now. They want us to see it in the perspective of a police officer, but what you need to see it as is a perspective of right and wrong.”

Moore said he did go to the police academy for one day, but decided it was not for him. He said his main focus is on getting two parts of Mobile Police’s policies and procedures. Moore said, “Their disciplinary part for officers’ misconduct and their use of force for when officers approach people.”

He explained both parts saying, “You want to see your use of force because you need to know exactly what the police officer is going to do in certain situations when they encounter you… When it comes to disciplinary, you want to know what the punishment is for certain actions or misdeeds that officers do.”

Chief Battiste said it’s important for people to know when the department’s policies and procedures do come out, it’s a living document which means changes happen constantly. He advises people to review what they’ll see, but also watch for revisions.

