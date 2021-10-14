Protest against vaccine mandates taking place near Flower’s Hospital

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A rally is currently taking place near Flower’s Hospital to protest medical professionals from being mandated to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Flower’s Hospital has released this official statement about the rally the vaccine mandate:

“Currently, Flowers Hospital has not made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory. We require the masking of all providers and individuals in a healthcare setting. A majority of our caregivers have chosen –and some are continuing to choose to be vaccinated. To ensure the safety of our patients, colleagues, and others, last month we began routine COVID-19 testing of all unvaccinated hospital and clinic staff. We will work to comply with the President’s order requiringCOVID-19 vaccination for healthcare workers and are awaiting further guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) about its implementation.” Emily Darnell, Flower’s Hospital

A flyer promoting the rally was also found circulating on Wiregrass social media.

WDHN will have more details on the rally on our newscast at 6 p.m.