Prosecutors: Man shot Prichard woman in the head because she was trying to break up with him

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Charges were filed against Terrance Martin, a man prosecutors said shot his girlfriend, Latoya Jones, in the head on West Main Street in Prichard, on Sept. 10, 2019.

In a preliminary court hearing on Wednesday morning, a detective testified that Jones called 911 before she was shot. In the 911 recording, Jones told the dispatcher that Martin was saying that he was going to kill her. The detective later said they heard gunshots on the 911 recording call as well.

Jones was a single mother who left behind a 15-year-old son. Prosecutors said her son was present during shooting as they heard him screaming on the recording just moments after she was shot.

Prichard detectives actively worked with multiple agencies to arrest Martin. With help from the U.S. Marshals, they arrested Martin, on Sept. 19. Once Martin was arrested in New Orleans, he told investigators that he shot Jones because she was trying to break up with him.

A Mobile judge sent the case to a grand jury.