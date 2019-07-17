Proposed toll over Mobile River called “outrageous, rough” for Baldwin County families

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A day in the park just got a lot more interesting for Spanish Fort mothers Brittany Reeves and Emily Wilson. Along with wrangling kids, they are keeping up with plans to toll the new Mobile Bay Bridge. At $6 one way it will impact both of their families.

“That’s huge,” says Brittany Reeves. “We are just a military family and we don’t make a ton of money and with three kids, that’s rough on us.”

Emily Wilson agrees, “I feel like we are going to have to try to save in other areas. Look at a budget again and figure out what you can cut cause to me that’s a big deal.”

Timothy Conaway sees it differently. “It will make a difference in my personal finances but overall I want what’s best for the city. If it is going to help us out, in the long run, I don’t see a big issue with it.”

He is the exception to most of the opinions about the toll which at this point is just a proposal. For the Moms, the decision seems to have already been made but they are still holding out hope for a better plan. “If they are going to do this then they need to come up with a better price. Maybe only one way and not both ways or bring the price down because that is just outrageous,” says Reeves.