DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thursday night was the 2nd annual Project Outreach Trunk or Treat at Daphne High School. Project Outreach is a group that connects special needs students with others, generally considered typical students.
It’s meant to help everyone grow. They held a trunk or treat for families with special needs kids. Students from Project outreach along with different clubs at the high school helped put it together. We also had a performance from “Dance without Limits” a dance group that specializes in teaching dance to kids with special needs.