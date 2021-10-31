Project Outreach Trunk or Treat

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thursday night was the 2nd annual Project Outreach Trunk or Treat at Daphne High School. Project Outreach is a group that connects special needs students with others, generally considered typical students.

It’s meant to help everyone grow. They held a trunk or treat for families with special needs kids. Students from Project outreach along with different clubs at the high school helped put it together. We also had a performance from “Dance without Limits” a dance group that specializes in teaching dance to kids with special needs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories