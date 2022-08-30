FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation are making progress on a road washout in Fairhope. Highway 98 is expected to reopen later today after being closed for nearly a week. It’s less rainy this week than it was last week in Baldwin County and that’s been a bit of a relief.

The right lane of Highway 98 south near Veterans Drive has been closed for four days. That lane should reopen to traffic later tonight. Last week, heavy rain helped damage the culvert over Fly Creek on 98. The rain caused a small landslide and revealed some damage to the bridge system under the roadway.

After Tuesday night, you can expect some occasional lane closures as ALDOT finishes what’s being called a temporary permanent repair.

“It’ll be safe, it’ll be stabilized enough for traffic to go along 98 for a long period of time but it’s a temporary repair because they’ll have to get the design for a new culvert,” said ALDOT Public Information Officer James Gordon. No word on when a new culvert could be designed, funded, and built. The fix that’s being done is designed to last a long time until a new bridge over the creek can be built. The current repair should be done by the end of the week.